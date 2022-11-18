Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 770.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after buying an additional 2,165,521 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

