Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Down 7.2% in October

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Bally’s Price Performance

NYSE:BALY opened at $24.64 on Friday. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Bally's alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,556.8% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,272,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after buying an additional 2,135,422 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bally’s by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in Bally’s by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,410,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 601,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 1,363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 460,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,886,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Bally’s

BALY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.