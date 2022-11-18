Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

BBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Bradesco from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco Bradesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a 21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.58.

NYSE BBD opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 62,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

