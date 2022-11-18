Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.60

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.60 and last traded at $93.59, with a volume of 12626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank First Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $845.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. Bank First had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 4,628.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

