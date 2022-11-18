Bank of America Boosts Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $182.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRNA. Cowen cut their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.93.

Moderna Stock Down 0.7 %

MRNA stock opened at $183.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.88 and a 200 day moving average of $145.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $376.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $5,688,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,632,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at $379,796,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,436 shares of company stock worth $69,387,212. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $3,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 38.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Moderna by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

