Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 842,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.5% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 852,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,490,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

