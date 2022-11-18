Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

