Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 20,208 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Hershey worth $58,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 365.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $221.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $1,985,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

