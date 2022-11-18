Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,502 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Humana were worth $56,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $520.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.91. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

