Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $44.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

BK stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

