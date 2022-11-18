Banyan Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,548 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 9.1% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 45.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 284.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CHTR traded down $11.93 on Friday, hitting $372.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $693.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

