Barclays Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €27.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.84) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.32) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.87) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.87) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.71) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($37.11) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

EVK stock opened at €18.90 ($19.48) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($27.61) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($33.99). The business has a fifty day moving average of €18.33 and a 200-day moving average of €20.77.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

