Barclays Boosts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $44.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

