Barclays Cuts Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Price Target to $3.50

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.08.
Archer Aviation Stock Down 1.2 %
ACHR stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. Archer Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 15.31.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
