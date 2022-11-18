Barclays Cuts FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $6.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIGS. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on FIGS to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIGS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.43.

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. FIGS has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $34.55.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

About FIGS

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 86,124 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 546,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 69,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

