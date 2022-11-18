Barclays Lowers Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target to $8.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.
Similarweb Stock Up 1.2 %
SMWB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 2,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.63. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.
About Similarweb
Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
