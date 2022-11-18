Barclays Lowers Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target to $8.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Similarweb Stock Up 1.2 %

SMWB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 2,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.63. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Similarweb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in Similarweb by 63.7% during the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 98,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Similarweb during the first quarter worth $4,527,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Similarweb by 70.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 227,059 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Similarweb by 3.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

