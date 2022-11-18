Barclays Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$45.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$23.62 to C$51.85 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.05.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$42.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.85. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$46.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

