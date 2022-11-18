Barclays Raises Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $27.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

