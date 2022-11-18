Barclays Reiterates C$100.00 Price Target for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

Barclays set a C$100.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cormark upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$99.62.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$88.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.09. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$77.27 and a one year high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$10.93 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9200008 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.85%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

