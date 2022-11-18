Barclays Trims Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Target Price to $50.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FNF opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

