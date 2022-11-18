Barclays Trims Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Target Price to GBX 110

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 110 ($1.29) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 155 ($1.82) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.64) to GBX 215 ($2.53) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.17.
VOD traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 568,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
