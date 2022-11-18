Bard Associates Inc. Purchases 8,800 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Barings BDC worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,790.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 53.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBDC. Raymond James cut shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 331.03%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

