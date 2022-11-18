Bard Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its position in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 2.47% of Reed’s worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 178.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 60.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

REED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of REED opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.50. Reed’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

