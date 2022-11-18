Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.50.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $981.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 331.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

