Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $25.24 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,269 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 29.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,675 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,674 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,813,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 167,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 30.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 225,769 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

