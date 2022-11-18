BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is Cullen Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,456,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,135 shares during the period. BCE comprises about 2.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of BCE worth $268,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 44,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.81%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

