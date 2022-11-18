Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BC8. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($44.33) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($57.73) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($53.61) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Bechtle Stock Down 1.0 %

BC8 stock opened at €35.81 ($36.92) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.29. Bechtle has a one year low of €32.57 ($33.58) and a one year high of €65.72 ($67.75).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

