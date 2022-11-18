Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $219.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.86 and a 200 day moving average of $243.74. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

