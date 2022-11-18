BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Xiaodong Wang Sells 1,987 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BeiGene stock opened at $200.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $380.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.18 and its 200 day moving average is $162.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

About BeiGene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BeiGene by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in BeiGene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

