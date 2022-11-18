BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Position Reduced by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. cut its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. BELLUS Health makes up approximately 3.5% of Artal Group S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned 5.56% of BELLUS Health worth $64,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 26.5% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 327,173 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth about $2,391,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 9.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 885,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 77,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth about $150,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,769. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

