Berenberg Bank Cuts Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Price Target to €37.00

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €42.00 ($43.30) to €37.00 ($38.14) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cancom from €47.00 ($48.45) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of Cancom stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. Cancom has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

