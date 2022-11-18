Berenberg Bank Increases Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Price Target to SEK 120

Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from SEK 113 to SEK 120 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KNDGF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an underperform rating on the stock.

Kindred Group Price Performance

OTC:KNDGF opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. Kindred Group has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Kindred Group Company Profile

Kindred Group plc operates an online gambling business primarily in Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers sports betting, including horse racing; poker; casino and games; and bingo through various brands, such as the 32 Red, bingo.com, Casinohuone, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Storspelare, Unibet, Vlad Cazino, and OttoKasino.

