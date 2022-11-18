Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading Down 6.5%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. 1,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 707,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Berry Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $654.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.25.

Berry Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Berry

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Berry’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,825,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,612,500. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Berry by 302.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 589,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 537,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Berry by 22.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 483,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

