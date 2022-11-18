BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Alliance Global Partners

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Dawson James downgraded BioCardia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
BioCardia Trading Up 1.1 %
BioCardia stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,878. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCardia by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in BioCardia in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioCardia Company Profile
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
