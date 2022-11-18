Bitcicoin (BITCI) Trading 8.8% Higher This Week

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcicoin has a market cap of $39.03 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

