BitTorrent-New Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $635.40 million and $13.25 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,326,125,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 945,326,125,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000067 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $11,126,117.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

