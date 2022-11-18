Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,295 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Block were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after acquiring an additional 122,440 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 589,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 106,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,959,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,959,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,198 shares of company stock worth $21,272,681 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Price Performance

SQ traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,163,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.11 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $237.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

