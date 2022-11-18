BMO Capital Markets Lowers CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $2.60 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00.
CTMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut CytomX Therapeutics to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.84.
CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance
CTMX opened at $1.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.38.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
