BMO Capital Markets Lowers CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $2.60 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut CytomX Therapeutics to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

CTMX opened at $1.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 196,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 207,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 47,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.