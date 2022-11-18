BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Shares Up 0.9%

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 23.07 and last traded at 23.00. 37,013 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 20,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at 22.79.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of 25.63.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

See Also

