BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $273.48 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $273.48 or 0.01642212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $43.75 billion and approximately $688.04 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,973,400 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,973,568.563249 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 271.89981578 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1139 active market(s) with $829,352,249.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

