BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €67.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

UBS Group set a €67.00 ($69.07) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNPGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($75.26) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, October 17th. set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.01) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($77.32) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNP traded up €0.42 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €52.51 ($54.13). 2,014,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.90. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($59.01) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($71.31).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

