Bobcoin Price Hits $0.29 (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bobcoin has a market cap of $4.79 million and $159,869.92 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bobcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001772 BTC on exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00570148 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.53 or 0.29698106 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bobcoin’s launch date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bobcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bobcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bobcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

