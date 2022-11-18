Bokf Na Buys 2,284 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Target were worth $15,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Target by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Cowen upped their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.75. 234,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.39. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $256.64. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

