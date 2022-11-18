Bokf Na Buys 5,518 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bokf Na owned 0.52% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $36,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,482. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.