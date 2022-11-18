Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

EMR traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $94.08. 130,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,197. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

