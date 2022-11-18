Bokf Na Has $21.50 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Danaher by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 718,026 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Danaher by 43.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,489,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,899 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 18.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $721,919,000 after purchasing an additional 434,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Danaher stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.65. The stock had a trading volume of 96,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

