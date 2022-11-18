Bokf Na Has $27.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bokf Na lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,320 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $27,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.29. 1,902,737 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $81.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.