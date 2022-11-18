Bokf Na Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $19,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,554 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,008,000 after buying an additional 1,408,855 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,321,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,772,000 after buying an additional 492,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,039,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,121,000 after buying an additional 360,056 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV remained flat at $44.82 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,863,073 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

