Bokf Na Sells 37 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.89.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.25. The company had a trading volume of 43,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,397. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $369.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

