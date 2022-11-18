Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The business jet manufacturer unveiled solid financial results in the second quarter, said analyst Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.

He believes management’s full-year 2022 guidance is conservative and could be raised again as management delivers what it promised to improve the company’s profit margins.

“We remain optimistic on the short and long-term outlook for Bombardier and recommend that investors reconsider their view of the stock,” he wrote. Bombardier’s stock has fallen sharply since the title’s consolidation, before rebounding just over 10% on Thursday following the publication of financial results.

Benoit Poirier points out that the increase in demand is closely linked to the problems of commercial aviation which are pushing some customers to opt for business jets. Vertical Research raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.05.

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.95. 104,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,211. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.85. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$18.30 and a one year high of C$46.75. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

